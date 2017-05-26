Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Which Movie Musicals Should Get Sequels?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



Get ready, dancing queens (and kings)! As previously announced, the Meryl Streep-led film adaptation of Mamma Mia! is getting a sequel. Appropriately titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the original movie cast is expected to reprise their roles. This news has got us going "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" and left us wondering about other movie musicals that should have sequels. We've put together a list of films that have Great White Way counterparts, and we can't wait to dream up the plots of your picks. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani started the movie magic with her top 10. All right, action!



