Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Which Movie Musicals Should Get Sequels?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 26, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Get ready, dancing queens (and kings)! As previously announced, the Meryl Streep-led film adaptation of Mamma Mia! is getting a sequel. Appropriately titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the original movie cast is expected to reprise their roles. This news has got us going "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" and left us wondering about other movie musicals that should have sequels. We've put together a list of films that have Great White Way counterparts, and we can't wait to dream up the plots of your picks. Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani started the movie magic with her top 10. All right, action!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

Trending Now

  1. Gorgeous Portraits of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  2. Glenn Close Stops Sunset Boulevard Mid-Show Due to Photo-Taking Audience Member
  3. Bye Bye Birdie Live TV Musical Delayed to 2018
  4. Watch Kinky Boots-Bound Brendon Urie Perform 'Soul of a Man'
  5. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps