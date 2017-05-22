Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

(Photo: Joan Marcus)
The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Picks for Which Current Broadway Show Should Be TV's Next Live Musical
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 22, 2017

The countdown is on for a slew of upcoming live musical events; Bye, Bye Birdie, Jesus Christ Superstar and A Christmas Story are all scheduled to air within the next year. In honor of the all recent live musical announcements (and all the dream casting and live Tweeting we cannot wait to do), we asked the fans which current Broadway musical should inspire the next televised tuner. Take a look at your results below, and don't be surprised should one of the major networks follow your advice!


The Lion King


The Great Comet


Aladdin


Kinky Boots


The Book of Mormon


Anastasia


Dear Evan Hansen


Waitress


Hamilton


Wicked

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Picks for Which Current Broadway Show Should Be TV's Next Live Musical
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's New Cast Takes Family Portraits
  3. Mamma Mia! Movie Sequel with Original Cast Set for 2018
  4. Dear Evan Hansen Leads Winners of Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  5. Berkeley Rep's Monsoon Wedding Musical Is Broadway Bound

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps