The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Picks for Which Current Broadway Show Should Be TV's Next Live Musical

The countdown is on for a slew of upcoming live musical events; Bye, Bye Birdie, Jesus Christ Superstar and A Christmas Story are all scheduled to air within the next year. In honor of the all recent live musical announcements (and all the dream casting and live Tweeting we cannot wait to do), we asked the fans which current Broadway musical should inspire the next televised tuner. Take a look at your results below, and don't be surprised should one of the major networks follow your advice!
The Lion King
The Great Comet
Aladdin
Kinky Boots
The Book of Mormon
Anastasia
Dear Evan Hansen
Waitress
Hamilton
Wicked
