Christine Ebersole & Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Exclusive First Listen! Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Sing Moving Duet from War Paint
First Listen
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2017

Broadway.com is excited to exclusively present a track from Ghostlight Records' original cast album to the new Broadway musical War Paint. Starring 2017 Tony Award nominees Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, the musical that tells of the rivalry between cosmetics pioneers Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole) is wowing crowds nightly. Give a listen to the pair of showstopping stars sing the moving number "My American Moment" below, download the full album on May 26 and head on over to the Nederlander Theatre to see these stage icons live.

