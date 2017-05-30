Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tituss Burgess
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Tituss Burgess Set to Host Stars in the Alley 2017
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 30, 2017

Break out the Peeno Noir! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Broadway fave Tituss Burgess will emcee the 2017 Stars in the Alley concert. The rain-or-shine event is scheduled to take place on June 2 at 1:00pm in Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets in New York City.

Known for his hilarious scene-stealing roles on screen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock, Burgess has also appeared on Broadway in Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid and Guys and Dolls. As previously announced, he has also penned a musical adaptation of the 1996 film The Preacher's Wife.

This year's Stars in the Alley roster will be jam-packed with performances and appearances from a slew of Broadway faves, including Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes, Rachel Bay Jones, Eva Noblezada, Corey Hawkins, Nick Cordero, Telly Leung, Will Roland and Ana Villafañe.

The concert will come just nine days before the 71st Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will air on CBS on June 11 at 8:00pm EST, live from Radio City Music Hall.

Get hyped up for Burgess to take the mic with his Ask a Star round at Broadway.com HQ!

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Movie Musicals You Want to See Get Sequels
  2. Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets Debut Theater
  3. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead at Box Office
  4. On Your Feet! Sets Broadway Closing Date
  5. Tituss Burgess Set to Host Stars in the Alley 2017

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago Cats Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps