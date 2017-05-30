Tituss Burgess Set to Host Stars in the Alley 2017

Break out the Peeno Noir! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Broadway fave Tituss Burgess will emcee the 2017 Stars in the Alley concert. The rain-or-shine event is scheduled to take place on June 2 at 1:00pm in Shubert Alley, west of Seventh Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets in New York City.



Known for his hilarious scene-stealing roles on screen in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock, Burgess has also appeared on Broadway in Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid and Guys and Dolls. As previously announced, he has also penned a musical adaptation of the 1996 film The Preacher's Wife.



This year's Stars in the Alley roster will be jam-packed with performances and appearances from a slew of Broadway faves, including Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes, Rachel Bay Jones, Eva Noblezada, Corey Hawkins, Nick Cordero, Telly Leung, Will Roland and Ana Villafañe.



The concert will come just nine days before the 71st Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony will air on CBS on June 11 at 8:00pm EST, live from Radio City Music Hall.



Get hyped up for Burgess to take the mic with his Ask a Star round at Broadway.com HQ!



