Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead at Box Office on Memorial Day Weekend

The new musical Groundhog Day, which was recently honored with seven Tony Award nominations, has even more to celebrate following the past week on Broadway. The musical featuring a book by Danny Rubin and a score by Tim Minchin had its best week yet since beginning performances at the August Wilson Theatre. The boost could likely be attributed to a hearty crowd of tourists on Memorial Day weekend. Groundhog Day grossed $974,065.65, an increase of $67,372.90 from the prior week's gross of $906,692.75.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 28:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,759,708.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,073,973.00)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($1,911,108.00)*
4. Wicked ($1,803,868.00)
5. Aladdin ($1,542,463.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($399,887.25)
4. Six Degrees of Separation ($320,060.30)
3. 1984 ($298,437.82)**
3. Sweat ($293,025.30)
1. Indecent ($261,761.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.23%)
2. Come From Away (101.83%)
3. Anastasia (101.60%)
4. Hamilton (101.59%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.54%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
4. 1984 (74.80%)**
4. Miss Saigon (71.83%)
3. On Your Feet! (66.49%)
2. Indecent (58.68%)
1. Six Degrees of Separation (50.76%)
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
