You Will Be Found...at Sardi’s! Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt Receives Iconic Portrait

On top of becoming the youngest actor to ever win the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award and garnering two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, Ben Platt has also recently earned a spot on the Sardi's wall. Owner Max Klimavicius presented the Dear Evan Hansen Tony nominee with his caricature at the Theater District haunt on May 30. Dear Evan Hansen's cast and company, including Tony nominees Rachel Bay Jones, Mike Faist, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, as well as a slew of Platt's Broadway BFFs, like Hello, Dolly! standout Beanie Feldstein, Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and Bandstand duo Laura Osnes and Corey Cott joined in on the celebration. Congrats to Platt, who fans can now wave at through a frame when they visit Sardi's.












