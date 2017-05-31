Pretty Woman Musical to Be Tested Out in Fall Developmental Workshop

The new musical adaptation of the 1990 movie Pretty Woman will receive a developmental workshop in the fall of 2017, according to an Equity casting notice. The lab will run from September 11-October 6.



The casting notice seeks to fill the roles of Vivian Ward (playing by Julia Roberts on-screen), Edward Lewis (created by Richard Gere in the film), Happy Man/Barnard Thompson, Kit DeLuca, Phillip Stuckey and James Morse. There is also a casting notice for dancers.



As previously announced, Kinky Boots Tony winner Jerry Mitchell is set to direct and choreograph the musical that will feature a book co-written by J.F. Lawton and the late Garry Marshall and a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.



The musical is aiming for a Broadway bow in the 2018-2019 season.