Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Richard Gere & Julia Roberts in the 1990 film 'Pretty Woman'
(Photo: Touchstone Pictures)
Pretty Woman Musical to Be Tested Out in Fall Developmental Workshop
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 31, 2017

The new musical adaptation of the 1990 movie Pretty Woman will receive a developmental workshop in the fall of 2017, according to an Equity casting notice. The lab will run from September 11-October 6.

The casting notice seeks to fill the roles of Vivian Ward (playing by Julia Roberts on-screen), Edward Lewis (created by Richard Gere in the film), Happy Man/Barnard Thompson, Kit DeLuca, Phillip Stuckey and James Morse. There is also a casting notice for dancers.

As previously announced, Kinky Boots Tony winner Jerry Mitchell is set to direct and choreograph the musical that will feature a book co-written by J.F. Lawton and the late Garry Marshall and a score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

The musical is aiming for a Broadway bow in the 2018-2019 season.

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Movie Musicals You Want to See Get Sequels
  2. Exclusive! Bandstand Cast Recording Artwork Unveiled
  3. Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Stephen Colbert & More to Appear on 2017 Tony Awards
  4. Broadway Grosses: Groundhog Day Leaps Ahead at Box Office
  5. Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical Sets Debut Theater

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Kinky Boots The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Cats Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps