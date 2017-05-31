Kristin Chenoweth to Guest Star on Younger Season Four

Kristin Chenoweth and Sutton Foster in one TV series? Talk about good news, Ozians! Cheno will appear in Younger's highly anticipated fourth season on TV Land. The Tony and Emmy winner will join the series for its season-four premiere on June 28 as Marylynne Keller, who pitches a book about manipulating truth to Empirical, the publishing house where Foster's character works.



Based on the first photo, Cheno will be channeling those Queen Bee vibes she rocked as Glinda in Wicked and as Miss Baltimore Crabs in Hairspray Live!, and we cannot wait. As previously announced, Younger has already been renewed for a fifth season.



Sutton Foster stars in Younger as Liza, a 40-something who reenters the working world in the publishing industry by passing herself off as a 26-year-old. As she gets a second chance at her career, she juggles her relationship with love interests, friends (both Gen X and millennial), her daughter, ex-husband and bosses. Younger also stars Miriam Shor, Hilary Duff, Nico Tortorella and more.