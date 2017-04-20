Odds & Ends: Younger Renewed for Fifth Season, Mayor De Blasio Announces “Dolly Day” & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Younger Renewed for Fifth Season Before Fourth Season Begins

TV Land’s Younger is getting older. And we couldn’t be happier. The small-screen series starring two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster has been picked up for season five. The show begins its fourth season on June 28. In addition to Foster, Younger stars Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard.



The Little Mermaid, with Emily Skinner as Ursula, Announces Full Muny Cast

Casting is complete for the talented stars who will go under the sea this summer in The Little Mermaid at outdoor venue the Muny in St. Louis from June 20-29. Joining the previously announced Emily Skinner as Ursula, Emma Degerstedt as Ariel, Jason Gotay as Prince Eric and Jerry Dixon as King Triton will be Jordan Beall, Stephanie Bissonnette, Joseph Fierberg, Emma Gassett, Berklea Going, Marina Kondo, Matthew Aaron Liotine, Alex Miller, Halle Morse, Kenneth Michael Murray, JJ Niemann, Commodore Primous, Scarlett Walker and Brion Watson. Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge directs with Josh Walden as choreographer.



Annie Parisse to Lead Reading of New Play Do This

Broadway and Law & Order veteran Annie Parisse will test out Karen Siff Exkorn’s new play Do This in a reading directed by Tony nominee Sheryl Kaller. Do This follows one woman's journey through marriage, motherhood and a maze of obstacles as she navigates an unexpected life-changing experience. The reading will take place April 27 at 3:00pm at the Loft at the Davenport Theatre.



Billy Porter, Liesl Tommy & More Directors Set for Public Theater’s Emerging Writers Series

The Public Theater has announced the lineup for its Emerging Writers Group, featuring free reading of works by new voices in American playwriting. The series begins on May 31 and runs through June 26. Among the writers featured will be Liza Birkenmeier, Hammaad Chaudry and Phillip Howze. The directors on tap for the series include Tony winner Billy Porter, Tony nominee Liesl Tommy and Tina Landau. The Emerging Writers Group is a component of the Public Writers Initiative, a long-term program that provides key support and resources for writers at every stage of their careers.





Mayor De Blasio Names April 21 “Dolly Day”

To commemorate the day after the official opening of the new Hello, Dolly! revival starring Bette Midler, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will officially proclaim April 21 “Dolly Day.” A proclamation from De Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, will be hand-delivered to the Shubert Theatre before the opening performance. “On the occasion of its triumphant return, I am pleased to welcome Hello, Dolly! back where it belongs—on Broadway!” As if seeing the legendary Bette Midler in the classic musical weren't enough, the new production features stage greats David Hyde Pierce, Kate Balwin and Gavin Creel. Now put on your Sunday clothes head to the Shubert Theatre to see Hello, Dolly! Mayor's orders.