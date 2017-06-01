London Transfer of Acclaimed Musical Yank! Announces Complete Casting

Casting is complete for the London transfer of the musical Yank!, representatives for the production confirmed today. Scott Hunter is set to reprise his performance in the central role of Stu from the show's UK debut at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.



New to the company are Andy Coxon co-starring as Mitch, with Waylon Jacobs as Sarge/Scarlet and Bradley Judge as Rotelli. They join additional original cast members Benjamin Cupit as Professor, Lee Dillon-Stuart as Tennessee, Chris Kiely as Artie, Kris Marc-Joseph as Czechowski, Mark Paterson as Lieutenant/NCO, Tom Pepper as Cohen/Speedy and Sarah-Louise Young as Louise.



As previously announced, Yank! is set to play the Charing Cross Theatre beginning on July 3 with an opening night scheduled for July 10, for a run through August 19. Yank! features a book and lyrics by David Zellnik with a score by Joseph Zellnik.



Yank! is based on the true, hidden history of gay soldiers during World War II. The musical focuses on the life of Stu (Hunter), a scared Midwestern youngster who is called up to serve in the forces in 1943 and becomes a reporter for Yank! magazine, the journal "for and by the servicemen." Telling the stories of the men in Charlie Company, the musical explores what it means to be a man, and what it is to fall in love and struggle to survive in a time and place where the odds are stacked against you.



London's Yank! is based on the 2010 off-Broadway production (which played prior runs with Brooklyn's Gallery Players and the New York Musical Theatre Festival).



The Charing Cross Theatre mounting of Yank! is directed by James Baker. Completing the creative team are musical director James Cleeve, choreographer Chris Cuming, designer Victoria Hinton, lighting designer Aaron J. Dootson and sound designer Chris Bogg.