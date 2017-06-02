Broadway BUZZ

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Returning Tony Noms Who Deserve Their First Win This Year
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 2, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's Friday, and we've got some fun number facts for you. (No, seriously.) Of the 40 Tony-nominated performers this year, 19 are first time nominees and 10 already have at least one Tony Award. That leaves 11 returning nominees that have never taken home a trophy on Broadway's biggest night. So which of these talented returners deserves that first win on June 11? Broadway.com News Editor Andy Lefkowitz selected his picks. Now it's your turn to vote for who you'll be rooting for at the 71st annual Tony Awards!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

