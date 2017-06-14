Ingrid Michaelson to Make Broadway Debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson will join the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 on July 3 for a run through August 15. Michaelson will play the role of Sonya, originated on Broadway by Brittain Ashford, who will take a temporary leave from the show and return on August 16.



Michaelson is known for her folk-pop albums including Slow the Rain, Girls and Boys, Everybody, Lights Out and the most recent, It Doesn't Have to Make Sense. Her singles "The Way I Am" and "Girls Chase Boys" topped the Billboard Hot 100 list upon their release. Michaelson appeared on the hit Hamilton Mixtape album. The Great Comet will mark her Broadway debut.



Michaelson will join a cast that includes Okieriete Onaodowan (who will also begin in the show on July 3, replacing Josh Groban) as Pierre, Denée Benton as Natasha, Lucas Steele as Anatole, Gelsey Bell as Mary/Opera Singer/Maidservant, Nicholas Belton as Andrey/Bolkonsky, Nick Choksi as Dolokhov, Amber Gray as Hélène, Grace McLean as Marya D and Paul Pinto as Balaga/Servant/Opera Singer.