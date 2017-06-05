Tony-Nominated A Doll's House, Part 2, Starring Laurie Metcalf, Extends Run into 2018

Lucas Hnath’s Tony-nominated play A Doll’s House, Part 2 has extended its run through January 7, 2018 at the John Golden Theatre. The play had initially been announced as a 16-week limited engagement through July 23. A Doll's House, Part 2 began previews on March 30 and officially opened on April 27.



A Doll's House, Part 2 is currently nominated for eight Tony Awards, the most of any play from the 2016-2017 season. The world premiere play, which picks up after the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen’s most cherished work, stars Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad, all four of whom are nominated for Tonys for their performances. 2017 Tony nominee Sam Gold directs.



In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll’s House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?



