Emmy nominee Matthew Perry's The End of Longing opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on June 5. The production, which marks Perry's stage debut as both a playwright and performer, has already been extended. Director Lindsay Posner and stars Quincy Dunn-Baker, Sue Jean Kim and Jennifer Morrison hit the red carpet with Perry to celebrate opening night. Peek the pics, and be sure to catch the play at the Lucille Lortel through July 1!