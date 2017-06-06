Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Cher Bio-Musical Aiming for 2018 Broadway Bow
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 6, 2017
Cher
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The new bio-musical based on the life of iconic singer-songwriter Cher is hoping to land on Broadway in 2018. On June 6, Cher tweeted from her official account, "Just got off phone w/writer & director of musical. There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It'll [be] on Broadway 2018."

As previously announced, the Cher bio-musical will feature a book by Jersey Boys scribe Rick Elice. Avenue Q director Jason Moore is onboard to helm the project with War Paint's Christopher Gattelli as choreographer.

The show chronicles the life of the music legend and includes hits like “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time." The show will feature three actresses playing Cher at different points throughout her life.

Cher is the only artist in history to reach #1 on the Billboard charts in each of the past six decades. The diva has one Broadway credit; she starred as Sissy in Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean in 1982. She reprised the role in the movie version the same year.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. James Corden Is 'Practically Perfect' in Mary Poppins Tribute
  2. Crazy for You Revival, Directed by Susan Stroman, to Play Los Angeles Before Broadway
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo & More Set to Appear on the Tony Awards
  4. Cher Bio-Musical Aiming for 2018 Broadway Bow
  5. Spongebob Squarepants Musical Will Officially Land on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps