Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Cities
Search
Cancel
Browse
Shows
Read
Buzz
Watch
Video
Tickets for
Groups
Gift Cards
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Oslo
Star Jennifer Ehle Rooted for Someone Else the Night She Won Her First Tony Award
My First Time
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 7, 2017
Oslo
star Jennifer Ehle recalls the night she won her first Tony Award.
Watch the Video
Oslo
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
James Corden Is 'Practically Perfect' in
Mary Poppins
Tribute
Crazy for You
Revival, Directed by Susan Stroman, to Play Los Angeles Before Broadway
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo & More Set to Appear on the Tony Awards
Cher Bio-Musical Aiming for 2018 Broadway Bow
Spongebob Squarepants
Musical Will Officially Land on Broadway
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
The Lion King
Wicked
Aladdin
The Phantom of the Opera
Kinky Boots
School of Rock—The Musical
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
War Paint
Come From Away
Cats
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps