Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Oslo Star Jennifer Ehle Rooted for Someone Else the Night She Won Her First Tony Award
My First Time
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 7, 2017

Oslo star Jennifer Ehle recalls the night she won her first Tony Award.

Watch the Video

Oslo

Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. James Corden Is 'Practically Perfect' in Mary Poppins Tribute
  2. Crazy for You Revival, Directed by Susan Stroman, to Play Los Angeles Before Broadway
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo & More Set to Appear on the Tony Awards
  4. Cher Bio-Musical Aiming for 2018 Broadway Bow
  5. Spongebob Squarepants Musical Will Officially Land on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps