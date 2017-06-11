Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Present Laughter Ham Kevin Kline Wins His Third Tony Award
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 11, 2017
Kevin Kline
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kevin Kline has earned his third Tony! The Oscar winner garnered the award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in Noël Coward’s ​Present Laughter. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Denis Arndt for Heisenberg, Chris Cooper for A Doll's House, Part 2, Corey Hawkins for Six Degrees of Separation and Jefferson Mays for Oslo.

"We don't do this alone. It's a group effort, and it's a wonderful group that I'm privileged to be working with," said Kline. Watch his full acceptance speech below!



Kline won Tonys in 1981 and 1978 for The Pirates of Penzance and On the Twentieth Century, respectively. He last appeared on Broadway in the 2007 revival of Cyrano de Bergerac. He also appeared onstage in a Tony-nominated turn in Henry IV, Ivanov and Arms and the Man. Kline’s myriad screen credits include an Oscar-winning performance in A Fish Called Wanda, as well as Sophie’s Choice, De-Lovely and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Coward’s classic comedy, which first premiered on Broadway in 1946, follows Garry Essendine (Kline), a self-indulgent actor who receives a visit from a young admirer, initiating a parade of intruders and interruptions, including his ex-wife, his manager and an aspiring playwright. The play was last revived on Broadway in 2010 with Victor Garber in the role of Essendine. This production also stars Cobie Smulders, Kate Burton and Kristine Nielsen.

Congrats to Kline on his third Tony win! See Broadway.com go On the Scene with Kline and Present Laughter's uproarious cast, and be sure to catch the revival at the St. James Theatre through July 2.

Present Laughter

Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  2. They’ve Arrived! See the Stars Hit the Red Carpet for the 2017 Tony Awards
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award
  4. Tony Awards Poll! Which Performance Was the Best of the Night?
  5. Enter the Winners’ Circle! See the Stars Who Won Big at the 2017 Tony Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Chicago War Paint Come From Away Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps