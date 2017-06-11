Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award

Ben Platt has won his first Tony! He garnered the award in Best Leading Actor in a Musical category for his emotional performance in Dear Evan Hansen. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Christian Borle for Falsettos, Josh Groban for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Andy Karl for Groundhog Day and David Hyde Pierce for Hello, Dolly! You can catch Platt in Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre.







Platt recently won two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen. The 23-year-old is also the youngest actor to ever win the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award. Platt made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon, reprising his role as Elder Cunningham, which he had previously played on the road. His film credits include the Pitch Perfect films and Ricki and the Flash opposite Meryl Streep.







What is Ben Platt going to do now? Well, according to his episode of Show People with Paul Wontorek, cheesecake and pizza are in his near future. Watch his full Show People interview as well as some of our other favorite Broadway.com moments with him below!















