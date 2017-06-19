Broadway BUZZ

Mary Testa, Michael McGrath, Michael Urie & Talene Monahon in 'The Government Inspector'
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
The Government Inspector, Starring Michael Urie, Will Transfer to New World Stages
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2017

The new off-Broadway revival of Nikolai Gogol's comedy The Government Inspector, starring Michael Urie, will transfer from its run at the Duke on 42nd Street to a larger venue at New World Stages. Performances will begin July 5 for a run through August 20. The Government Inspector is adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger.

Urie will repeat his work in the title role alongside fellow cast members Mary Testa, Michael McGrath, Talene Monahon, Arnie Burton and Stephen DeRosa. They will be joined by an ensemble including Bruce Dow, Ryan Garbayo, Kelly Hutchinson, Ben Mehl, Talene Monahon, Luis Moreno, James Rana, Mary Lou Rosato and William Youmans, replacing David Manis.

When the crooked leadership of a provincial village discovers that an undercover inspector is coming to root out their commonplace corruption, the town weaves a web of bribery, lies and utter madness. 

The Government Inspector features set design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Peter West, with sound design and original music by Greg Pliska.

