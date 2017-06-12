We Tip Our Hat to Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Gavin Creel & All the Winners at the 2017 Tony Awards

Broadway hosted a pitch-perfect night at Radio City Music Hall on June 11! Tony winner Kevin Spacey took on Tony hosting duties for the first time (and nailed it) as the brightest stars of the stage were honored for their achievements. Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson was on hand to craft a portrait of the night. We have all the acting winners: Michael Aranov, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Nixon, Rachel Bay Jones, Kevin Kline, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler and Ben Platt. Also look out for references to Tony-winning productions Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, Jitney and Oslo. A fun look at Broadway's biggest night!







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.