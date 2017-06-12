Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

We Tip Our Hat to Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Gavin Creel & All the Winners at the 2017 Tony Awards
Broadway Ink
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 12, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Broadway hosted a pitch-perfect night at Radio City Music Hall on June 11! Tony winner Kevin Spacey took on Tony hosting duties for the first time (and nailed it) as the brightest stars of the stage were honored for their achievements. Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson was on hand to craft a portrait of the night. We have all the acting winners: Michael Aranov, Gavin Creel, Cynthia Nixon, Rachel Bay Jones, Kevin Kline, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler and Ben Platt. Also look out for references to Tony-winning productions Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, Jitney and Oslo. A fun look at Broadway's biggest night!



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen & Hello, Dolly! Top 2017 Tony Award Winners
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Wins His First Tony Award
  3. Falsettos to Appear in Movie Theaters Across the Country
  4. Belting! Making Out! Colbert as a Groundhog! Here’s the 2017 Tony Awards in 20 GIFs
  5. Tony Poll Results! Fans Waved Back at Ben Platt’s Dear Evan Hansen Performance

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Dear Evan Hansen Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Come From Away Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical War Paint The Book of Mormon Cats All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps