Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Productions You’re Looking Forward To in the 2017-2018 Broadway Season
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 16, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The 2017 Tony Awards was super epic, and the next Broadway season has kicked off! 1984 and Marvin's Room have already begun performances at the Hudson and American Airlines Theatre, respectively. A slew of musicals and plays have already been announced. So which productions of the 2017-2018 season have already got you eager to get to the theater? Broadway.com News Editor Andy Lefkowitz shared which shows he's most looking forward to on the Great White Way. You're on!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

