The Broadway.com 2017 Tony Awards Special Takes You to the Red Carpet & Beyond This Weekend

We've loved GIF-ing, Pop Poll-ing and talking Tonys with you this season, and you loved the performances, speeches and red carpet looks! Now, we've got your ticket into everything you may have missed on Broadway's biggest night of 2017. That's right—Broadway.com and CBS are once again teaming up for bring you a Tony Awards wrap-up special. The Broadway.com 2017 Tony Awards Special is scheduled to air on WCBS-2 on Sunday, June 18 at 8:30AM.



Hosted by Emmy nominee and Broadway.com Contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber, the special will re-cap all the fun of Broadway's biggest night, featuring gorgeous red carpet coverage, exclusive backstage interviews with the night's big winners and much more. This is your front row center access pass to all of the buzz.



Our previous special, Broadway.com Presents At The Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber, is now available to view on Broadway.com as well as on the Broadway Channel App, which you can access by visiting the Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku online stores. It originally aired on CBS in 65 markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston and San Francisco and was a ratings success, receiving a 82% jump in overall viewership over the 2016 special and a 114% year-to-year ratings bump on WCBS in New York City.



There, fans can also find last year's Broadway.com Tony specials, including Broadway.com and CBS' 2016 pre-Tony Awards TV special, which was nominated for two New York Emmy Awards, as well as the incredible wrap-up. The pre-Tony broadcast, which was produced by John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore, COO Lauren Reid, CMO Rich Jaffe and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, nabbed a nomination for Special Event Coverage (other than News and Sports). Lloyd Webber garnered a nomination for hosting the broadcast, which premiered on WCBS 2 on June 11, 2016.