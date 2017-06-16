Odds & Ends: Moulin Rouge Musical Plans Workshop, Glenn Close Cast in Zombie Comedy TV Pilot & More

Moulin Rouge Musical Plans Workshop

Lady Marmalade is looking to the stage! The in-the-works adaptation of Moulin Rouge, Baz Luhrmann's red-hot 2001 film, will hold a developmental lab from October 30-December 15, according to an Equity casting notice. As previously announced, Tony nominee Alex Timbers is directing the project featuring a book by Tony winner John Logan. Fingers crossed that this magic takes Broadway soon!



Broadway Veteran Terence Archie & More to Star in Old Globe's Guys & Dolls

Follow the fold out to San Diego where a new production of Guys & Dolls is readying thrill audiences at the Old Globe Theatre with a slew of Broadway vets! Terence Archie is set to star as Sky Masterson alongside J. Bernard Calloway as Nathan Detroit. Audrey Cardwell will play Sarah Brown with Avenue Q alum Veronica J. Kuehn as Miss Adelaide. Broadway's Josh Rhodes directs and choreographs the production set to run July 2-August 7.



Roundabout Theatre Company 50th Anniversary Film Honored with Awards

A Roundabout Road to Broadway, a new 22-minute film celebrating the Broadway and off-Broadway mainstay Roundabout Theatre Company, has been honored with a bouquet of accolades. The film won top honors from the AVA Digital Awards, the Telly Awards, the Hermes Creative Awards and the Creative International Awards. The four awards honor creative professionals involved with planning and design of all digital arts and communication. Roundabout is currently presenting the Broadway premiere of Scott McPherson’s Marvin's Room as well as Meghan Kennedy's off-Broadway debut play Napoli, Brooklyn.



Aladdin Star Courtney Reed Readies for Solo Cabaret Debut

Aladdin's super-talented Princess Jasmine, Courtney Reed, is heading to Feinstein's/54 Below on June 18 at 7:00pm for her first solo show! Titled “Confessions of a Broadway Princess,” the cabaret will showcase the veteran of In the Heights and Mamma Mia! as she shares her own story. Audiences can expect numbers from throughout Reed's theatrical career, as well as her favorite pop and theater songs. Special guests are set to include Brock Harris, Miss Saigon stand-out Nicholas Christopher and Reed's fellow Aladdin company member Nathan Lucrezio.



Sing Along with Stars of Three Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals

Stars of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals Cats, School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera will come together on June 20 at 12 noon at the Central Park Dairy for the special public sing-along “Sing for Hope.” Fans are invited to join the three casts for the sing-along featuring “Mr. Mistoffelees” from Cats, “Teacher’s Pet” from School of Rock and “Music of the Night” from Phantom. All three companies will join forces to sing “Any Dream Will Do“ from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.



Max von Essen Joins Starry Reading of Hollywood Nurses

An American in Paris showstopper Max von Essen has joined the lineup for the June 19 reading of Sheila Head's lesbian-themed pulp comedy Hollywood Nurses. Emceed by Rosie O'Donnell, the full cast also includes the previously announced Kathleen Turner, Geneva Carr, Lesli Margherita and Taylor Louderman. The 7:30pm reading will take place at the Mainstage Theatre in New York City. The evening benefits the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.



New Play Dear Jane Sets Off-Broadway Premiere

Joan Beber will debut her new play Dear Jane this summer at off-Broadway's Clurman Theatre. Set in an NYC rehearsal room, Dear Jane journeys into the life of a passionate artist, Julie, who explores the many divergent paths of her past. The play will feature Jenny Piersol, Amanda Rose, Santina Umbach, Brandon Timmons, Holly Cinnamon, Jon Kovacs and Michael Romeo Ruocco. Previews are set to begin on July 18 before a July 26 opening night and a limited run through August 26. Dear Jane will be directed by Katrin Hilbe with choreography by Wendy Seyb.



Glenn Close Cast in Zombie Comedy Pilot

Tony winner Glenn Close will lead Amazon's hot new comedy pilot Sea Oak, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Described as "a mix of zombie drama and family revenge comedy," Sea Oak will showcase the Sunset Boulevard star and Damages Emmy winner as Aunt Bernie, a working-class woman who is killed in home invasion. She comes back to life, determined to kick off a new beginning...Not exactly a comeback, but certainly a return.