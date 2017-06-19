Clive Owen-Led Revival of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly Finds Its Broadway Home

The new Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning drama M. Butterfly will play the Cort Theatre. The previously announced production starring Oscar nominee Clive Owen and directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor will begin previews on October 7 and open on October 26.



Inspired by Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly, M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene Gallimard (Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling, a soprano at the Beijing Opera.



Additional casting, including the role of Song Liling, which netted B.D. Wong a Tony Award in the original 1988 Broadway production, will be announced at a later date.



The Cort Theatre is the current home of Paula Vogel's Indecent, which is set to conclude its run on June 25.