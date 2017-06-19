Broadway BUZZ

Clive Owen-Led Revival of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly Finds Its Broadway Home
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2017
Clive Owen
(Photo: Gerhard Kassner)

The new Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning drama M. Butterfly will play the Cort Theatre. The previously announced production starring Oscar nominee Clive Owen and directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor will begin previews on October 7 and open on October 26.

Inspired by Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly, M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene Gallimard (Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling, a soprano at the Beijing Opera.

Additional casting, including the role of Song Liling, which netted B.D. Wong a Tony Award in the original 1988 Broadway production, will be announced at a later date.

The Cort Theatre is the current home of Paula Vogel's Indecent, which is set to conclude its run on June 25.

Clive Owen stars in David Henry Hwang's retelling of Puccini's classic opera.
