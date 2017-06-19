Clive Owen-Led Revival of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly Finds Its Broadway Home

The new Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning drama M. Butterfly will play the Cort Theatre. The previously announced production starring Oscar nominee Clive Owen and directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor will begin previews on October 7 and open on October 26.
Additional casting, including the role of Song Liling, which netted B.D. Wong a Tony Award in the original 1988 Broadway production, will be announced at a later date.
The Cort Theatre is the current home of Paula Vogel's Indecent, which is set to conclude its run on June 25.
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY