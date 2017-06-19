Broadway BUZZ

Stockard Channing to Be Joined by Sense8 Star Freema Agyeman & More in London's Apologia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 19, 2017
Freema Agyeman
(Photo: Neil Reading PR Ltd)

Freema Agyeman, Desmond Barrit and Joseph Millson will join the previously announced Stockard Channing in a new production of Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia at London's Trafalgar Studios from July 29-November 18. Agyeman will take on the role of Claire, with Barrit as Hugh and Millson in the dual roles of Peter and Simon. Jamie Lloyd will direct. 

Channing leads the cast as Kristin Miller, a firebrand liberal matriarch of a dynamic family, who is presiding over her birthday celebrations. An eminent art historian, Kristin’s almost evangelical dedication to her career and her political activism has resulted in her sons—Peter, a merchant banker, and Simon, a writer (both played by Millson)—harboring deeply rooted and barely suppressed resentments towards her.

Agyeman is known for her work as Amanita in the Netflix drama Sense8. She also starred as Martha Jones in Doctor Who and in the spin-off Torchwood. She appeared in the UK version of Law and Order.

Barrit’s stage credits include several Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre productions and Peter Hall’s Henry IV Parts I and II, for which his performance as Falstaff earned him an Olivier nomination for Best Actor.

Millson is best known for his recent TV work on the BBC’s primetime shows The Last Kingdom and Banished. He has also worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre.

