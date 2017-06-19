Broadway BUZZ

Caissie Levy & Patti Murin
(Photos: Jenny Anderson)
Enter the Frozen Rehearsal Room with Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 19, 2017

We can't let these adorable shots go! June 19 marked the first day of rehearsal for the Broadway-bound Frozen. As previously announced, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin will lead the stage adaptation of the beloved Disney tuner. Levy, Murin, Greg Hildreth, Jelani Alladin, director Michael Grandage, John Riddle, Robert Creighton and more were all on hand for the first day of rehearsal, and we're so amped to see what's next. Frozen plays its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from August 17-October 1, 2017 and will arrive at Broadway's St. James Theatre in spring 2018. Peek the rehearsal room pics here!



Stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy get together with Frozen director Michael Grandage.



Olaf and Oaken are ready for their close-up! Greg Hildreth and Kevin Del Aguila snap a pic.



We can't wait to see Jelani Alladin as Kristoff!



John Riddle and Robert Creighton are all smiles for their first day of rehearsal.



Love—and Broadway—is an open door for this team. Happy first day of rehearsal!

