Darren Criss Made Out with His American Crime Story Producer During Hedwig
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 21, 2017
Darren Criss
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Now that's how you get the part! Everybody is talking about Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz's splashy new Entertainment Weekly cover for American Crime Story, but our attention is on a hilarious anecdote about Criss and executive producer Brad Simpson's, erm, close encounter during his stint in Broadway's Hedwig and the Angry Inchon Broadway. 

“Once every night he jumps into somebody’s lap and makes out with them,” said Simpson. “In the middle of the show, he jumps in the audience and rips my glasses off and makes out with me. It was very charming and a very Cunanan thing to do, to be a little devilish.”

Criss jokes: “I casting-couched the s--- outta that!”

A spontaneous lip-lock resulting in us getting to watch Criss star in an ultra-addicting Ryan Murphy series? This is a win all around.


Photo courtesy of Joan Marcus

As previously announced, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Darren Criss is slated to star as twisted serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the next highly anticipated season of FX's American Crime Story. This installment of mastermind Ryan Murphy's anthology series, which will dive into the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, is scheduled to air early next year.

