Odds & Ends: Darren Criss Joins American Crime Story's Take on Versace Murder, Cynthia Erivo Will Sing at Oscars After-Party & More

Darren Criss Takes on Versace Killer

Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Darren Criss is embracing his dark side on the small screen. The stage and TV favorite has been tapped to take on the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who murdered Gianni Versace in 1997, on the third season of American Crime Story, according to TVLine. The third season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series is expected to go into production in March. As previously reported, Criss will also play a villain on The CW’s musical crossover episodes of Supergirl and The Flash as he takes on the role of the Music Meister.



Cynthia Erivo to Sing at Oscars Ball

After singing at the Grammy Awards, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo is entering the Oscars circuit. According to Showbiz411, the Color Purple favorite is set to perform at the Oscars’ Governors Ball celebration, which will take place immediately following the ceremony on February 26. With star turns in upcoming films Widows and Harriet, we have a feeling this won’t be the last time Erivo makes her presence known at the Academy Awards.



Ali Stroker Tapped for Ten Days in the Valley

Spring Awakening and Glee favorite Ali Stroker is set to appear in the upcoming ABC drama Ten Days in the Valley, opposite Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick. Stroker will play Tamara, a writer for Jane’s (Sedgwick) controversial police drama series when Jane’s young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. The show began shooting last month and will premiere later this year.



Broadway Favorites Pay Tribute to George Michael

Members of the Broadway community will come together to celebrate the life and legacy of the late George Michael at a benefit event this spring. Among those taking part are Hamilton star Javier Muñoz, Erich Bergen, Tituss Burgess and Cheyenne Jackson as well as Eric Hutchinson and Jon McLaughlin. The event will take place on April 24 at the Highline Ballroom. Proceeds will go to VH1 Save the Music, to help fund and restore music programs in schools across the country. For more information and tickets, click here.



Stacy Keach To Star as Earnest Hemingway in Chicago

Tony and Emmy nominee Stacy Keach will play Earnest Hemmingway in Jim McGrath's Pamplona at the Goodman Theatre. The world premiere production, directed by Robert Falls, will run from May 19 through June 18 at the Chicago venue. The two previously worked together on King Lear ten years ago. Keach is no stranger to the role of the acclaimed writer, having won a Golden Globe for his performance in the 1988 biographical miniseries Hemingway. The production takes the place of the previously announced staging of Lady in Denmark, which will be rescheduled to a time to be announced.