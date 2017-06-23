Broadway BUZZ

Broadway.com Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Broadway Pride Anthems
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 23, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Pride! June marks LGBTQ Pride month, and we’re so stoked to celebrate this weekend in New York City with the Pride Parade on June 25. Broadway knows love is love is love is love is love all year round, and in honor of this weekend’s festivities, we wanted to ask which Great White Rainbow Way pride anthem is your fave? Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani kicked off this challenge with her top 10. Now it’s your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

