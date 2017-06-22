Broadway BUZZ

Exclusive! Andrew Rannells & Megan Hilty Sing as an Adorable Unicorn & a Sassy Crystalmaster on Sofia the First
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 22, 2017

We were super excited back in March when the Disney Channel announced that Tony nominees Andrew Rannells and Megan Hilty would join the lineup of guest voices on the animated series Sofia the First. They'll be featured on the June 24 episode, and Broadway.com has secured exclusive clips of the adorable duo at work! Falsettos veteran Rannells voices an enthusiastic unicorn named Skye while Wicked alum Hilty shines as a crystalmaster named Prisma. Hear the Broadway greats below and tune in on Saturday at 9:00am EST for the full episode!



