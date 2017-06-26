See Glenn Close Take Her Final Curtain Call in Sunset Boulevard

Glenn Close's reprisal of her Tony-winning performance as Norma Desmond in the most recent revival of Sunset Boulevard gave Broadway lovers new ways to dream. The powerhouse performer took in the thunderous applause on June 25 at the end of Sunset Boulevard's final performance. The revival marked Close's glorious return and the Broadway debut of the talented Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson and Michael Xavier. We'll miss having this gorgeous musical (and its hilarious cast) on the Great White Way. See the magic in the making of Sunset Boulevard's final Great White Way performance.







Close takes her final curtain call as Broadway's Norma Desmond.







It's as if they never said good-bye! Close and music mastermind Andrew Lloyd Webber take in the crowd.







Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, conductor Kristen Blodgette, Glenn Close and Fred Johanson take an emotional final bow. We'll miss you, Sunset Boulevard!