Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Glenn Close
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
See Glenn Close Take Her Final Curtain Call in Sunset Boulevard
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 26, 2017

Glenn Close's reprisal of her Tony-winning performance as Norma Desmond in the most recent revival of Sunset Boulevard gave Broadway lovers new ways to dream. The powerhouse performer took in the thunderous applause on June 25 at the end of Sunset Boulevard's final performance. The revival marked Close's glorious return and the Broadway debut of the talented Siobhan Dillon, Fred Johanson and Michael Xavier. We'll miss having this gorgeous musical (and its hilarious cast) on the Great White Way. See the magic in the making of Sunset Boulevard's final Great White Way performance.



Close takes her final curtain call as Broadway's Norma Desmond.



It's as if they never said good-bye! Close and music mastermind Andrew Lloyd Webber take in the crowd.



Siobhan Dillon, Michael Xavier, conductor Kristen Blodgette, Glenn Close and Fred Johanson take an emotional final bow. We'll miss you, Sunset Boulevard!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman & the Cast of The Greatest Showman Tease Trailer
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Pride Anthems
  3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Michael Wartella Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  4. See Glenn Close Take Her Final Curtain Call in Sunset Boulevard
  5. Broadway Grosses: Audiences Pack the Cort Theatre as Indecent Sees Box Office Surge

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago Anastasia A Bronx Tale Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps