The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Broadway Pride Anthems

Yasssss! We're still shaking the glitter out of our hair after Pride weekend, dreamcasting our fave LGBTQ-centric films as musicals and saaanging through our favorite Broadway pride anthems. In honor of the fabulous festivities, we asked the fans which pride anthems from the Great White Rainbow Way are your favorites. Queen out to your top 10 below—especially that old favorite video for your number-one pick!







“Touch Me,” Spring Awakening











“I Am What I Am,” La Cage Aux Folles











“Changing My Major,” Fun Home











“If You Were Gay,” Avenue Q











“Raise You Up/Just Be,” Kinky Boots











“Unlikely Lovers,” Falsettos











“Turn It Off,” The Book of Mormon











“I’ll Cover You,” Rent











“Ring of Keys,” Fun Home











“Take Me Or Leave Me,” Rent



