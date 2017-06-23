Boys, Brokeback, Burning & More! Five LGBTQ Stories That Should Make the Leap from Hollywood to Broadway

From La Cage aux Folles to Rent to Fun Home, Broadway has always been a place for game-changing works that celebrate love in all of its forms. Nevertheless, the Great White Way could always use more gaycentric stories. To celebrate Pride, we’ve selected five LGBTQ stories from the big screen that we would love to see adapted for the stage. Take a look!



Moonlight







As you may know, Moonlight first hit the stage in the form of scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney’s semi-autobiographical play, In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. We’d relish dreaming up Broadway faves or welcoming newcomers to star in a musical version of the Oscar-winning film about a young boy struggling with his identity as he becomes a man. We’re already obsessed with Alvin Ailey’s artful telling of Chiron’s story through dance. Could you imagine those moves on the Great White Way? We can!



The Kids Are All Right







The Kids Are All Right centers on the dysfunction all families face at one time or another. Director Lisa Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg’s script is hilarious, and we feel like a contemporary, folksy score and a dynamite cast to take on Annette Bening, Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore’s meaty roles would be fantastic. In addition, the roles of son Laser and daughter Joni (played by Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska in the film) would offer ample opportunity for Broadway fresh faces to make their marks.



Boys Don't Cry







Based on the true story of Brandon Teena, this 1999 filmtells the harrowing story of a trans student and his violent end. Unfortunately, these conversations still need to be had in 2017. Hilary Swank garnered her first Academy Award for playing Brandon, who falls for Lana and thus, receives physical threats for his gender. With a talented headliner and a score similar to the film ("The Bluest Eyes in Texas" is a must), we could see this project drumming up a great deal of Tony buzz.



Brokeback Mountain







We had to include this Oscar-nominated gem. Though we're leaders of the Jake Gyllenhaal fan club, we also wouldn’t mind watching two newcomers take on Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger’s trailblazing roles as Jack and Ennis. As previously announced, there will be an opera adaptation of Ang Lee’s hailed 2005 film in spring 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater. Nevertheless, we would absolutely love to see a full out musical adaptation—and bring as many tissues to the theater as we could carry.



Paris Is Burning







Paris Is Burning captures the early days of drag, voguing and ball competitions, in which contestants would put that bass in their walk and "werk" the runway. An infectious score, fabulous costumes and dynamite ensemble cast would make this musical a blast; however, documentary mastermind Jennie Livingston points out that this story also focuses on the dark side of the drag world: racism, AIDS and poverty. Something tells us a big splashy Broadway musical version of this doc would be both poignant and pretty.



Happy Pride, everyone! We'll be celebrating by having a movie marathon of these fantastic flicks—and dreamcasting our little hearts out.