Fulfillment Center, Starring Deirdre O'Connell & Frederick Weller, Extends Off-Broadway Run

Abe Koogler's drama Fulfillment Center has extended its run at New York City Center—Stage II through July 16. The new work directed by Daniel Aukin began previews on June 6 and opened on June 20.



Fulfillment Center takes place in the New Mexico desert, where a down-on-her-luck folk singer takes a job at a giant online retailer’s shipping center. Her young manager struggles to connect with his girlfriend newly relocated from New York. And a drifter living at a local campground dangerously links them all.



The work stars Frederick Weller, Deirdre O’Connell, Eboni Booth and Bobby Moreno. The creative team for Fulfillment Center includes scenic designer Andrew Lieberman, costume designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting designer Pat Collins and sound designer Ryan Rumery.