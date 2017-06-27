Hugh Jackman & the Cast of The Greatest Showman Tease Trailer; What We Know So Far

Look out, 'cause here they come! Broadway beltress Keala Settle saaangs these words in just one of many colorful, fantastical teasers for forthcoming The Greatest Showman film trailer. Step right up, movie musical fans—the full trailer premieres on June 28. Hugh Jackman's eagerly anticipated film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 25. Take a look at the trailer teasers below, each posted by a member of the star-studded cast, including Settle, Jackman himself, Zendaya, Zac Efron and the film's music makers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
It's a #TrapezeTrailer - @GreatestShowman style. Over to you @Zendaya ! pic.twitter.com/ljyZ2bHSR3— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 27, 2017
Got it, @RealHughJackman! @GreatestShowman #TrailerTrapeze, coming your way, @ZacEfron! pic.twitter.com/sS0ckg1jNS— Zendaya (@Zendaya) June 27, 2017
Thanks @Zendaya! @pasekandpaul, here’s the @GreatestShowman #TrailerTrapeze. Catch! pic.twitter.com/i56Da25dZN— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) June 27, 2017
Merci, @ZacEfron. Throwing the @GreatestShowman #TrailerTrapeze to you, @kealasettle. pic.twitter.com/El905RI8hL— Pasek and Paul (@pasekandpaul) June 27, 2017
.Thank you, @pasekandpaul! The @GreatestShowman #TrailerTrapeze soars over to @etnow! pic.twitter.com/h0Gl9hBpvT— Keala Settle (@kealasettle) June 27, 2017
