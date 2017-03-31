 

Hugh Jackman-Led Movie Musical The Greatest Showman Is ‘About Taking Risks’

News By Andy Lefkowitz March 31, 2017 - 10:03AM
Hugh Jackman
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
'Dear Evan Hansen' songwriters Pasek & Paul provide original music for 'Greatest Showman.'

Hugh Jackman offered a sneak peek at the new movie musical The Greatest Showman at CinemaCon on March 30, according to Variety. In addition to showing footage to the crowd of film industry insiders, Tony winner Jackman took to microphone to emphasize the importance of the film about circus impresario P.T. Barnum, a subject matter quite different from the typical superhero work Jackman does on-screen.

“This movie is about taking risks,” said Jackman. “That is what is going to propel this business.”

Jackman described the film as “a fantastical rags-to-riches tale,” one of “creativity and what is unique about each and every one of us.” Its focus is on Barnum as a 19th-century entrepreneur who introduced a new era of showmanship.

Onboard to provide original music is the Dear Evan Hansen songwriting team of Benj Pask and Justin Paul, brand-new Oscar winners for their work on the movie musical La La Land. In addition to Jackman, the movie will feature Paul Sparks, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Tony nominees Will Swenson and Michelle Williams and Tony winner Diahann Carroll.

The Greatest Showman, with a screenplay by Michael Arndt, Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon, is currently in post-production. Michael Gracey directs the film with a release date set to be announced.

Close Search for Tickets