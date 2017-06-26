Broadway BUZZ

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform Hamilton Tunes for a Great Cause
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 27, 2017
(Photo: Getty Images/ Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

It’s this summer’s ice bucket challenge, and it’s leaving participants a lot less chilly! Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging fans of the revolutionary hit musical to donate to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition via Prizeo—and to post a video of themselves singing their favorite Hamilton song using the hashtag #Ham4All. The grand prize includes tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. Personally, we feel getting to watch these amazing, silly and super creative takes on Miranda’s Tony-winning tunes is the best prize of all. Rise up, take on the challenge yourself and take a look at some of our favorite #Ham4All challenge vids below.

 

A post shared by Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) on


Miss Saigon standout and Hamilton-bound star Rachelle Ann Go gave us a peek at her Angelica Schuyler pipes on “Satisfied.” As previously announced, she’ll be playing Eliza in the West End run in November.

 

A post shared by Lexi Lawson (@lexilawson) on


Broadway’s Schuyler Sisters Lexi Lawson and Mandy Gonzalez offered a gorgeous bit of “Dear Theodosia.”

 

A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on


The hilarious Weird Al Yankovic offered a rendition of “What’d I Miss” on the accordion because of course he did.

 

A post shared by Taran Killam (@tarzannoz) on


Hamilton alum Taran Killam posted a super funny performance of “Wait For It” that we’ve already watched 12 times.

 

A post shared by Ham4All (@ham4allchallenge) on


Hamil-gents Jevon McFerrin, James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker performed a version of “You’ll Be Back” that sounds like the velvety, R&B break-up anthem of our wildest dreams.


The cast of Come From Away rose up to this challenge and encouraged their Great White Way neighbors (you’re on, Dear Evan Hansen, Great Comet and Groundhog Day) to participate.


TV-writing queen Shonda Rhimes has even got wind of the challenge. “Lin, this is very hard,” she said as she dropped some major Thomas Jefferson rhymes.


Music superstar (and Hamilton Mixtape vocalist) Kelly Clarkson encouraged fans to donate as well. You can already guess her favorite song from the Tony-winning musical.

 

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on


Werk! NBA legend Stephen Curry and his wife and chef Ayesha Curry were joined by a very special guest to perform a snippet of “The Schuyler Sisters.”

