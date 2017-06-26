Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform Hamilton Tunes for a Great Cause

It’s this summer’s ice bucket challenge, and it’s leaving participants a lot less chilly! Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging fans of the revolutionary hit musical to donate to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition via Prizeo—and to post a video of themselves singing their favorite Hamilton song using the hashtag #Ham4All. The grand prize includes tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. Personally, we feel getting to watch these amazing, silly and super creative takes on Miranda’s Tony-winning tunes is the best prize of all. Rise up, take on the challenge yourself and take a look at some of our favorite #Ham4All challenge vids below.





