Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform Hamilton Tunes for a Great Cause

It’s this summer’s ice bucket challenge, and it’s leaving participants a lot less chilly! Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging fans of the revolutionary hit musical to donate to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition via Prizeo—and to post a video of themselves singing their favorite Hamilton song using the hashtag #Ham4All. The grand prize includes tickets to the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. Personally, we feel getting to watch these amazing, silly and super creative takes on Miranda’s Tony-winning tunes is the best prize of all. Rise up, take on the challenge yourself and take a look at some of our favorite #Ham4All challenge vids below.
I challenge @scottkfoley, @KatieQLowes & @JasonWGeorge to make a donation & sing a fav song from Hamilton. #Ham4All https://t.co/lE2t35FfSm pic.twitter.com/vyTaGMvvgW— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2017
I challenge YOU all of my fans!! Donate here: https://t.co/JzRg0SR3XU #Ham4All #OneVoice pic.twitter.com/5nlc3yhCTj— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 26, 2017
