New Music Video of The Hamilton Mixtape's "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" Makes the Song More Timely Than Ever

2016 was capped with the release of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Mixtape album. Among the compilation's more stirring tracks was K'naan's "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product. In a time when America was faced with political turmoil, the song's inclusion on The Hamilton Mixtape brought Broadway's newest musical sensation even more to the forefront of our times. As part of Miranda's Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, Miranda has released a new music video of the song that we can't stop watching.



