M. Butterfly Revival to Feature Music by Oscar-Winning Frida Composer Elliot Goldenthal
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 29, 2017
Elliot Goldenthal
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

It was announced today that the upcoming Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly will feature original music by Academy Award winner Elliot Goldenthal, who scored the 2002 film Frida. Goldenthal co-wrote Frida's Oscar-nominated song "Burn It Blue" with M. Butterfly director and his longtime life partner, Julie Taymor.

M. Butterfly, starring Clive Owen, is set to feature choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Will Pickens. As previously announced, Hwang's Tony-winning drama will begin previews at the Cort Theatre on October 7 and open on October 26.

Inspired by Puccini’s opera Madame Butterfly, M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene Gallimard (Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling, a soprano at the Beijing Opera. Additional casting, including the role of Song Liling, which netted B.D. Wong a Tony Award in the original 1988 Broadway production, will be announced at a later date.

M. Butterfly

Clive Owen stars in David Henry Hwang's retelling of Puccini's classic opera.
