Victoria Clark Replaces Julie White in Assassins at City Center Encores! Off-Center
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 29, 2017
Victoria Clark
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Tony winner Victoria Clark will now play Sara Jane Moore in City Center’s starry Encores! Off-Center production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins. Clark takes over for the previously announced Tony winner Julie White in the revival running July 12-15 at City Center.

Also set to appear in Assassins is Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Alex Brightman (Giuseppe Zangara), Steven Boyer (John Hinckley Jr.), John Ellison Conlee (Charles Guiteau), Clifton Duncan (The Balladeer), Shuler Hensley (Leon Czolgosz), Ethan Lipton (The Proprietor), Erin Markey (Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme), Cory Michael Smith (Lee Harvey Oswald) and Danny Wolohan (Samuel Byck). Assassins will be directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Chris Fenwick and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Clark is a Tony winner for The Light in the Piazza who has also appeared on Broadway in Gigi, Cinderella, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Urinetown, Titanic, Sister Act and a slew of other shows.

Other musicals set for the 2017 Encores! Off-Center series include Kirsten Childs’ 2000 work The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (July 26-27) starring Nikki M. James and Maurice Sendak and Carole King’s Really Rosie (August 2-5) starring Taylor Caldwell.

