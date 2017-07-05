A Doll's House, Part 2 Announces New Casting: Julie White & More to Join Acclaimed Play

Julie White, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Erin Wilhelmi will join Jayne Houdyshell in the Broadway cast of Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2 beginning on July 25. Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper and Condola Rashad will exit the play on July 23.



Directed by Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2 picks up 15 years after Henrik Ibsen’s most cherished work concludes. The play began previews at the John Golden Theatre on March 30 and opened on April 27. It received eight 2017 Tony nominations—more than any other play—and took home the Best Leading Actress in a Play award for Metcalf's performance.



In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 ground-breaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event—when Nora slams the door on everything in her life—instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll’s House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?



White won the 2007 Leading Actress in a Play Tony Award for her performance in The Little Dog Laughed. Her other Broadway appearances include Sylvia, Airline Highway, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and The Heidi Chronicles. Her off-Broadway credits include From Up Here, The Understudy, Dinner with Friends and Lucky Stiff.



Henderson earned a 2010 Tony nomination for Fences, a performance he re-created for the 2016 film adaptation. His other Broadway credits include A Raisin in the Sun, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and King Hedley II. Henderson's off-Broadway work includes Between Riverside and Crazy, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Seven Guitars and Jitney.



Wilhelmi made her Broadway debut in Ivo Van Hove's revival of Arthur Miller's The Crucible. She has been seen off-Broadway in American Hero, The Great Immensity, Core Values and The Great God Pan.