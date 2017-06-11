A Doll's House, Part 2 Star Laurie Metcalf Wins Her First Tony Award

Laurie Metcalf has won her first Tony Award! She takes home the prize in the Best Leading Actress in a Play category for her performance as Nora in Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Cate Blanchett in The Present, Jennifer Ehle in Oslo, Sally Field in The Glass Menagerie and Laura Linney in The Little Foxes. You can catch Metcalf in A Doll's House, Part 2 at the John Golden Theatre.



"In order to accept this, I have to thank my sparring partners: Jayne Houdyshell. Chris Cooper. Condola Rashad," Metcalf said. Watch her full speech below!







Metcalf's win comes on her fourth Tony nomination. She was previously nominated for November, The Other Place and Misery. Metcalf is a three-time Emmy winner for her performance as Jackie Harris on TV's Roseanne, a role which she is set to reprise in 2018. Metcalf has also booked a stage return—she will star alongside Glenda Jackson in the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women in 2018.



Congrats to Laurie Metcalf on her first Tony win! Check out Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek's roundtable with the full cast below.







Watch Broadway.com's sit-down with director Sam Gold, as well.



