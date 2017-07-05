See Ingrid Michaelson Celebrate Her Broadway Debut in The Great Comet

Fireworks weren't the only sparkling spectacle lighting up New York this weekend! Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson made her Broadway debut as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Tony-nominated star Denée Benton, mastermind Dave Malloy, director Rachel Chavkin and Michaelson's beau, Tony nominee and Broadway favorite Will Chase, were just a few of the stars on hand to celebrate her first Broadway bow. As previously announced, Michaelson will offer her heavenly vocals to the role of Sonya through August 13. Check out these hot shots from her first performance, watch her in rehearsal and catch her live in Great Comet ASAP!











