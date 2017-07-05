Ingrid Michaelson & Brittain Ashford Harmonize on The Great Comet Heartbreaker 'Sonya Alone'

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson joined the cast of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 as Sonya on July 3, stepping in for original cast member Brittain Ashford for a run through August 13. Among the many moments Sonya shines in The Great Comet is the beautiful tune "Sonya Alone" penned by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy. With Great Comet musical director Or Matias at the piano, Michaelson and Ashford paired up for the ultimate rendition of Malloy's moving number. Hold onto your heart and watch the talented duo below, then head on over to the Imperial Theatre to hear the show's gorgeous score live.



