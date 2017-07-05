Broadway Grosses: The Great Comet Dazzles in Josh Groban's Final Week

Josh Groban's Broadway debut was remarkably luminous. He garnered the title of Broadway.com's Star of the Year, geeked out with us on Show People with Paul Wontorek, earned a Tony nomination and saw Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 go from downtown favorite to Broadway box-office top-fiver in his final week. As previously announced, mastermind Dave Malloy and Ingrid Michaelson are currently starring in the roles of Pierre and Sonya, respectively, and Hamilton standout Okierete Onaodowan is set to start as Pierre on July 11. Other productions that raised a glass this week in terms of box-office boosts included usual suspects like Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked and Aladdin, as well as Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 2:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,053,850)
2. The Lion King ($2,423,941)*
3. Wicked ($2,000,408)*
4. Aladdin ($1,573,470)
5. The Great Comet ($1,409,877)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($476,124)
4. 1984 ($421,364)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($364,943)
2. Indecent ($313,029)
1. Marvin's Room ($206,242)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.57%)
2. Come From Away (101.96%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.50%)
5. The Lion King (99.91%)*
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful (79.34%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (76.16%)
3. Miss Saigon (71.55%)
2. Indecent (67.50%)
1. On Your Feet! (59.70%)
*Number based on nine performances
Source: The Broadway League
