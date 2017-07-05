Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Josh Groban in Broadway's 'The Great Comet'
(Photo: Chad Batka)
Broadway Grosses: The Great Comet Dazzles in Josh Groban's Final Week
The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 5, 2017

Josh Groban's Broadway debut was remarkably luminous. He garnered the title of Broadway.com's Star of the Year, geeked out with us on Show People with Paul Wontorek, earned a Tony nomination and saw Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 go from downtown favorite to Broadway box-office top-fiver in his final week. As previously announced, mastermind Dave Malloy and Ingrid Michaelson are currently starring in the roles of Pierre and Sonya, respectively, and Hamilton standout Okierete Onaodowan is set to start as Pierre on July 11. Other productions that raised a glass this week in terms of box-office boosts included usual suspects like Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked and Aladdin, as well as Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 2:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,053,850)
2. The Lion King ($2,423,941)*
3. Wicked ($2,000,408)*
4. Aladdin ($1,573,470)
5. The Great Comet ($1,409,877)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($476,124)
4. 1984 ($421,364)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($364,943)
2. Indecent ($313,029)
1. Marvin's Room ($206,242)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.57%)
2. Come From Away (101.96%)
3. Hamilton (101.75%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.50%)
5. The Lion King (99.91%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Beautiful (79.34%)
4. Hello, Dolly! (76.16%)
3. Miss Saigon (71.55%)
2. Indecent (67.50%)
1. On Your Feet! (59.70%)

*Number based on nine performances

Source: The Broadway League

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ingrid Michaelson & Brittain Ashford Harmonize on The Great Comet Heartbreaker 'Sonya Alone'
  2. A Doll's House, Part 2 Announces New Casting: Julie White & More to Join Acclaimed Play
  3. Watch Hugh Jackman & More in the Full Trailer for The Greatest Showman
  4. Testosterone-Filled A Clockwork Orange Stage Adaptation to Make Off-Broadway Debut
  5. Tickets Are Now On Sale for Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera School of Rock—The Musical The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots Cats Chicago Come From Away A Bronx Tale Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Miss Saigon All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps