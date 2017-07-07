Odds & Ends: The Lightning Thief Cast Album Released, London's Follies to Play Cinemas & More

The Lightning Thief Cast Album Is Released!

The original cast album of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is officially released today! The fan-favorite musical starring Chris McCarrell might have concluded its run in May, but now you can listen to the cast rocking out to Rob Rokicki's lively score. So pick up your copy and spend the weekend sampling the show's original tunes! Give a watch to McCarrell singing the rollicking "Good Kid" in the studio vid below.







London's Follies, Starring Imelda Staunton & Janie Dee, Will Play Cinemas Worldwide

Attention, Broadway babies! The starry London production of Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman's 1971 musical Follies is headed to a movie theater near you. The acclaimed mounting starring Imelda Staunton and Janie Dee will appear in 2,500 venues across 60 countries on November 16 as part of National Theatre Live. Dominic Cooke directs the production, which also features Tony nominee Tracie Bennett and a bevy of London talent. Follies features classic songs such as "Broadway Baby," "I’m Still Here" and "Losing My Mind."



Jeremy Irons & Lesley Manville to Reprise Roles in Long Day's Journey into Night

Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night is expected to return to London in 2018 starring Jeremy Irons as James Tyrone and Lesley Manville as Mary Tyrone, according to the UK's Daily Mail. The mounting will run at Wyndham’s Theatre from January-April 2018. The production is a transfer of Richard Eyre's revival that played the Bristol Old Vic in the spring. Additional casting and an exact timeline for the Wyndham's engagement will be announced at a later date.



Sweat-Inspired Art Installation "This Is Reading" Announces Extension

The new art installation "This Is Reading," inspired by Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning play Sweat, will now run July 14-16, July 21-23 and July 28-30, a weekend longer than originally announced, at the Franklin Street Station in Downtown Reading, PA. The site-specific multimedia installation blends live performance, film and visual media to accent the hardships, challenges and triumphs of people living in and around Reading. Sweat concluded its Broadway run at Studio 54 on June 25.



Michael Wartella, Max von Essen & More to Workshop New Musical Chasing Rainbows

Following two regional productions, the new musical Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz will appear in three private industry lab performances on July 13 and 14 in New York City. Described as the story of how Frances Gumm became Judy Garland, Chasing Rainbows features a book by Marc Acito and musical adaptation/arrangements by David Libby. Matt Lenz will direct the presentations with choreography by Denis Jones. The cast will be led by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory showstopper and Broadway.com vlogger Michael Wartella, along with Jason Danieley, Karen Mason, Michael McCormick, Max von Essen, Sophie Knapp, Sally Wilfert and Ruby Rakos.



Broadway Barks Creator Bernadette Peters Shows Off Canine Makeovers

Broadway icon Bernadette Peters paid a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan on July 7 in advance of the annual canine adoption event Broadway Barks, set to take place in Shubert Alley on July 8. The stage favorite spoke with Kelly Ripa and guest co-host Van Jones about something she is incredibly passionate about: new homes for rescue animals. Peters showed off a trio of adorable pups who had recently undergone makeovers and are now up for adoption. Check out Peters in the video below, and head to Shubert Alley tomorrow from 3:00-6:30pm to see the stage fave with her Mozart in the Jungle co-star Malcolm McDowell showing off adorable rescue pups with Broadway stars.



