Kinky Boots Star Brendon Urie Takes ‘Step One’ on His Journey to Broadway Leading Man
Broadway Ink
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 10, 2017
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie made his Broadway debut on May 26 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre where he is currently stepping into the heels of Charlie Price eight times a week in Kinky Boots. Urie is delighting audiences in the Tony-winning Best Musical through August 6.

Appearing alongside J. Harrison Ghee as Lola and Taylor Louderman as Lauren, Urie lends his heavenly tenor to Cyndi Lauper's Tony-winning score. The charming rocker is proving to audiences that he has Broadway in his blood, and we hope he sticks around for some time to come.

To commemorate Urie's debut on the Great White Way, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait showing off Urie's dynamite performance as Charlie Price with co-stars Ghee, Louderman and more.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

 

 

