The Most Beautiful Thing! Brendon Urie Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Everybody say yeah! Brendon Urie takes Broadway for the first time on May 26 in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price from Killian Donnelly, who heads back to England to play Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. Urie will play a limited engagement in Kinky Boots through August 6.



Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated rock band Panic! at the Disco. The band’s fifth studio album, Death of a Bachelor, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart in 2016. In addition, platinum-certified Death of a Bachelor was the fourth-biggest-selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyoncé and Rihanna and has amassed over 500 million streams.



In addition to Urie, the current cast of Kinky Boots features J. Harrison Ghee as Lola, Taylor Louderman as Lauren, Marcus Neville as George, Shannon O’Boyle as Nicola and Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don.



