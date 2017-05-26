Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Brendon Urie
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The Most Beautiful Thing! Brendon Urie Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 26, 2017

Everybody say yeah! Brendon Urie takes Broadway for the first time on May 26 in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Urie takes over the role of Charlie Price from Killian Donnelly, who heads back to England to play Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. Urie will play a limited engagement in Kinky Boots through August 6.

Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated rock band Panic! at the Disco. The band’s fifth studio album, Death of a Bachelor, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart in 2016. In addition, platinum-certified Death of a Bachelor was the fourth-biggest-selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyoncé and Rihanna and has amassed over 500 million streams.

In addition to Urie, the current cast of Kinky Boots features J. Harrison Ghee as Lola, Taylor Louderman as Lauren, Marcus Neville as George, Shannon O’Boyle as Nicola and Daniel Stewart Sherman as Don.

Trending Now

  1. Glenn Close Stops Sunset Boulevard Mid-Show Due to Photo-Taking Audience Member
  2. The Great Comet Leads 2017 Tony Award Nominations
  3. Watch Kinky Boots-Bound Brendon Urie Perform 'Soul of a Man'
  4. Tootsie Has Its Eyes on Broadway
  5. Christy Altomare, Laura Osnes & More Set for Stars in the Alley 2017

Related Show

Kinky Boots

Broadway, Musicals, 2013 Tony Nominees, 2013 Tony Winners

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Kinky Boots School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago War Paint Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps