Ellen Burstyn & More to Reprise Their Performances in Actor-Instrument As You Like It Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 26, 2017
Ellen Burstyn
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Ellen Burstyn, Hannah Cabell, André De Shields and the full Bay Street Theater cast will reprise their performances in John Doyle's actor-instrument production of Shakespeare's As You Like It at off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company. Performances at CSC will begin performances on September 13. 

Burstyn will play Jacques, with Cabell as Roslind and De Shields as Touchstone. The cast also includes Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Celia, Kyle Scatliffe as Orlando, Noah Brody as Oliver/Corin, Leenya Rideout as Phoebe, Bob Stillman as Duke Frederick/ Duke Sr., Cass Morgan as Old Adam/Audrey and David Samuel as Silvius. Stephen Schwartz will create an original, Jazz Era-inspired score for the production. Members of the cast will play instruments, making As You Like It a romantic comedy infused with songs and music.

Doyle will design the sets in addition to his directing duties. The creative team will also include Ann Hould-Ward (costume design) and Mike Baldassari (lighting design).

As You Like It follows Rosalind (Cabell) as she travels into the merry Forest of Arden leaving behind the politics of the city. Disguising herself as a man and accompanied by her cousin Celia (Bernstine) she embarks on a hilarious and romantic journey where she finds love, laughter and maybe even herself.

 

