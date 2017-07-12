Broadway BUZZ

Uma Thurman
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Uma Thurman Will Make Her Broadway Debut in Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 12, 2017

As previously speculated, Oscar nominee Uma Thurman will make her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman, the new power play by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon. Opening night for the limited engagement is set for November 30 at a theater to be announced.

Willimon, who also makes his Broadway debut with The Parisian Woman, sets the play in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and stakes couldn't be higher.

Willimon’s inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque’s controversial play La Parisienne, which debuted in Paris in 1885. The work was commissioned and developed by off-Broadway's Flea Theater and was originally produced by South Coast Repertory with Dana Delany in the role of Chloe.

In addition to Thurman’s extensive film work (theater crowds remember her comedic turn as Ulla in the film remake of The Producers), Thurman appeared in a 1999 revival of Moliere's The Misanthrope at Classic Stage Company and took part in the John Moran opera Book of the Dead (2nd Avenue) as narrator at the Public Theater in 2000.

Full casting, design team and preview dates for The Parisian Woman will be announced at a later date.

